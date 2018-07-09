It's being reported that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged after just a month of dating.

So Ariana Grande, who recently got engaged to beau Pete Davidson after a whirlwind romance, took it personally when a fan criticized the speedy nature of the pop stars' relationships and placing the blame on Scooter Braun according to DailyMail.

Singer Justin Bieber (L) and manager Scoot Braun pose in the audience at the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012. Photo / Getty
Talent manager Braun manages both Ariana and Justin.

The No Tears Left to Cry singer took to Twitter to defend her couple friends as well as her and Justin's manager after a troll wrote, 'First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder.'

'You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?' wrote Ariana.

Adding, 'Love is lit. S*** happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it.'

Singer Justin Bieber (L) and actress Ariana Grande attend Variety's 4th Annual Power of Youth event at Paramount Studios on October 24, 2010. Photo / Getty
She again commented on the user's post writing, 'He's wonderful and very human. Always puts his artists' health and happiness first.'

Bieber, who was discovered by Braun in 2008, reportedly proposed to girlfriend Hailey at their Bahamas resort on Saturday night.

25-year-old Ariana spent the evening before with her beau as the two enjoyed a date night in Staten Island - where the comedian grew up.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are seen on June 20, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty
The couple ate and celebrated their love in the southernmost of New York City's five boroughs.

The Bang Bang singer shared a variety of clips from the excursion, including one captioned: 'tonight was the most fun i've ever had.'

Ariana is crazy in love. Photo / Instagram
