More evidence of Andy Dick's history of sexual misconduct has resurfaced, following news that he will be charged with two counts of battery for allegedly groping a woman.

The comedian was arrested in 2008 when he allegedly groped a 17-year-old girl after pulling her bra down and exposing her breast, while photos obtained by DailyMail.com show Dick groping a woman at a 2003 event and a man back in March.

In both of those photos Dick has slipped his hand under the individual's clothing.

Now, photos have resurfaced from a 2005 Comedy Central roast in which Dick groped Pamela Anderson and Courtney Love, tried to unbutton Love's top, and at one point simulated a sex act on Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee.

Courtney Love reportedly responded to the incident by standing up and slapping Andy Dick across the face.

Courtney Love, Andy Dick and Pamela Anderson during Comedy Central Roast. Photo / Getty Images

Andy Dick reaches into Courtney Love's top. Photo / Getty Images

The photos reemerged soon after 2007 footage was brought back to light, showing Dick groping Ivanka Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

According to the DailyMail, Dick also puckered up to comedian Jeffrey Ross and later Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis during the event and afterparty, and pressed himself against Sarah Silverman on a red carpet.

Dick has yet to comment on the incidents and remained quiet on social media, save for a silent video he posted to Instagram on the Fourth of July of a flamingo float drifting around his pool.