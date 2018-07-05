Kaley Cuoco and new husband Karl Cook celebrated their union with a lavish San Diego wedding last week.

And while many couples would have gone straight to the honeymoon, the Big Bang Theory actress had to take care of more serious business post-nuptials according to DailyMail.

'When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery,' she joked in grumpy after-operation selfie taken less than a week after their June 30 ceremony.

While the actress looked a little worse for wear, her equestrian hubby stood beside her with an ear-to-ear smile.

Advertisement

She continued to joke about their 'honeymoon', telling followers that he 'looks just as happy' at the situation.

'On the road to recovery,' she wrote, adding: 'Thank you for all the love and support!'

She told fans there was a high probability more unflattering photos would make the web, writing: 'Knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems [like this.]

'Thank god my hair color is on point,' the sitcom actress concluded, tagging her go-to hair pro Clariss Anya Rubenstein.

A second photo showed Kaley deep in recovery mood, taking a nap with one of the family pets.

Later she shared a hilarious video of Karl doing his best to help by styling her hair.

'All I'm asking for is a top-knot ponytail,' the star tells her camera while her love fiddles with her tresses in behind her, 'Please don't mess this up.'