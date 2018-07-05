TV show reboots are all the rage at the moment but Kiwi actress Anna Paquin doesn't think we're likely to see True Blood back on our screens again anytime soon.

The Oscar-winning actress told Variety magazine: "For starters we killed off a lot of characters and some of the ensemble has passed away.

"Going back to rediscover the chemistry of that specific moment feels unsatisfying and makes what was amazing somehow less special."

Paquin played Sookie Stackhouse throughout the seven seasons of the show from 2008 to 2014.

It was her role in Jane Campion's New Zealand film The Piano however that launched her into stardom, winning her a best supporting actress Oscar at just 11 years of age.

Since then her career has flourished with a range of roles from X-Men to Alias Grace.

Speaking to Variety magazine at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Paquin said she feels "passionate about telling stories".

"One of the great things about my job is that every few months you get to move on to the next thing."

Her latest film The Parting Glass, in which she works alongside husband Stephen Moyer, tells the story of a family dealing with the fallout of the suicide of one of their siblings.

Paquin calls it "a challenging, dark, strangely uplifting and humorous at times family drama".