CONTAINS SPOILERS.

Love Island's latest eliminated contestant has spilled the dirt on a shocking fight that never made it to air.

Teddy Briggs, who chose to leave the show with partner Edyn "Mac" Mackney during Monday's episode, revealed that the love story of fan favourites Eden Dally and Erin Barnett isn't quite the fairytale we've seen on TV.

The Adelaide model told Daily Mail Australia that Eden, 25, had called Erin 23, "disgusting names".

"The things Eden would say to Erin, the names he would call her. if my mum heard me say any of those things to a woman, I'd be in big trouble," Teddy claimed.

"It was really disgusting … I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

The 24-year-old added that he believed Eden has "a lot of hate in his heart."

"Because he isn't happy in his own heart, he feels the need to cut other people down. I hope he is able to deal with that," Teddy said.

When contacted about the claims, Channel 9 told news.com.au that it was "closely monitoring" everyone in the villa.

"Love Island is a show about relationships and the welfare of our contestants in those relationships is always paramount," a network spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our psychologist is on site for all of the intense decision making and is available 24/7 to all islanders every step of the way. Nine and ITV put the welfare of our islanders at the top of our agendas. We are closely monitoring all the couplings."