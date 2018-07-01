Kaley Cuoco and fiance Karl Cook have said "I do" in an romantic ceremony in San Diego, California on Saturday.

The Big Bang Theory star, 32, and the professional equestrian, 26, took to Instagram to announce their big day with an array of heartwarming photos, following a whirlwind seven-month engagement.

The 8 Simple Rules actress confirmed their nuptials by sharing a black and white photo of herself in her lace wedding dress while sharing a tender kiss with Karl, who is the son of of billionaire businessman and Intuit software co-founder, Scott Cook, the Daily Mail reports.

She captioned the stunning black and white image: "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

Kaley chose a dramatic full skirt wedding dress which highlighted her narrow waist and upped the fashion ante as she draped a floor-length lace cape over the exquisite gown.

The TV star complemented her jaw-dropping look by working her trademark blonde locks into a chic chignon at the nape of her neck.

After sharing the romantic image, Kaley revealed she had changed into a low-cut lace jumpsuit for the festivities as they arrived to their wedding reception.

She styled the form-fitting number with pointed white heels and her blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail while Karl sported the same dapper tux he wore to the ceremony.

Kaley, who celebrated her Bachelorette party last week with family members and her pal Brad Goreski, captioned the fun-filled snap: "Ok let's party!!! #kcsquared."

Her Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik was in attendance for her big day and shared a post to her Instagram giving fans a glimpse inside the lavish nuptials.

In her collage, she revealed the dessert, a lychee sundae, had the KC squared emblazoned on a piece of chocolate, while they decorated the room with photos of themselves, as well as feather and gold centre pieces.

The couple began dating in March 2016 after they met at a horse show and got engaged in November 2017 on Kaley's 32nd birthday.

Proposing during a candlelight dinner at home, Kaley shared the emotional moment Karl got down on bended knee with a massive, pear-shaped diamond ring set on a pavé diamond band on Instagram.

In the clip, the tearful star was overwhelmed with joy, captioning it: "Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook. I love you forever!!"

Following the joyous news, the pair celebrated the heartwarming news in Disneyland with their nearest and dearest.

Kaley recently called Karl her "soulmate" and said they could not wait to tie the knot.

Speaking to E! she gushed: "We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it. I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait.

"We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it."

Previously, Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting and were together for a grand total of 21-months before she filed for divorce in fall of 2015.

The couple wed on December 31, 2013, three months after getting engaged and following their divorce, Kaley previously admitted the experience left her believing she would not wed again.

She told Cosmopolitan: "I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met.

"And that wasn't my fault - that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient ... I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."

Before her relationship with Ryan, she was engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik in 2011, before she broke things off in 2012.

She was also romantically linked to her The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki, who she dated for two years when the show first started airing on CBS in September 2007.

Although working with an ex could have been difficult, it wasn't in their case and they are still close pals.

The actress recently opened up about their relationship, saying they still shared a tight bond.

"He's one of my best friends and one of the closest people I've ever worked with," she told the ladies of NBC's The Talk. Johnny has previously said: "Kaley's not just an ex, she's a part of my life."

The pair star as Leonard and Penny on the sitcom, which is currently in its 11th season. Their characters tied the knot during season 9 of the hit series in September 2016.