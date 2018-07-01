For 10 gruelling weeks, they've pushed their hearts, minds and feet to the limits, in the hopes of being crowned the 2018 champion of Dancing With the Stars New Zealand.

Tonight, the final four will take to the dancefloor for the last time in a bid to win the most public votes and be crowned the champion.

Newsreader Samantha Hayes, actress Shavaughn Ruakere, former cricketer Chris Harris and cancer survivor Jess Quinn will battle it out in a two-hour grand final.



Follow all the action as the final four put their best feet forward in a bid to claim the illustrious disco ball trophy.