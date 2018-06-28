TVNZ has poached high-profile broadcaster John Campbell for a roving reporter/presenter role.

Campbell will join the state broadcaster in September and will file for news and longer pieces for the Sunday programme.

The appointment means that TVNZ now boasts two of rival network TV3's former biggest stars. Hilary Barry is a co-host of Seven Sharp.

Campbell is also likely to step in to present Tonight, Breakfast, Seven Sharp, Sunday, Q+A and 1 News, the state broadcaster said.

TVNZ's head of news and current affairs John Gillespie said Campbell would be "a high impact player for 1 News."

"John's a broadcaster known for his love of superlatives so let me return the favour," Gillespie said.

"The calibre of his work is fantastic. He tells stories that matter, he delivers robust journalism with a lot of heart and he breaks stories that draw audiences in. We'll be amplifying that."

Campbell said he was looking forward to his new role, which would see him split his time in and out of the studio.

"After 20 years of sitting in a studio five nights a week, I'm really excited by the prospect of spending more time in the field," he said.

"I love getting out, meeting people and sharing their stories. I can't wait to get to work."

Campbell, the former host of Three's Campbell Live, has hosted the Radio New Zealand Checkpoint show since 2015.

Last year he co-presented What Next? for TVNZ and another series is planned.

RNZ told staff Campbell's departure was a "big loss".

"John has done terrific, pioneering work since joining RNZ in 2015. He will leave a legacy of high-quality, innovative journalism and improved audience engagement," chief executive Paul Thompson said.

Campbell would continue to 'bust a gut on Checkpoint" till he departed the company.

Campbell's close friend and former co-host Carol Hirschfeld left RNZ under a cloud earlier this year after repeatedly misleading bosses about a meeting with Broadcasting Minister Clare Curran.