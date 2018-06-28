David Seymour has listed his Dancing with the Stars "twerking" outfit for auction on Trade Me to fundraise for his charity on the show, Kidsline.

The auction for the fluro outfit begins at $1000, with a $10,000 buy now, selling to "one careful owner".

"Since I failed to make the final of Dancing with the Stars, the fundraising team at Kidsline have told me I have to raise more money," says the auction's description.

"The suit not only brings back Richard Simmons' 1980s in glorious fluoro colour, it allows the flexibility of movement that a true twerk requires. Sequins, strategically paced on the waistband, ensure your twerking action, far from unnoticed, will be accentuated to perfection.

"This twerk suit is truly powerful. It saw off the nation's adorable mother Suzy Cato. New Zealand's biggest and most serious newspaper, the Herald, ran a picture of it for seven days in a row. You are potentially purchasing the most powerful power suit in Aotearoa."

The full contents of the auction reportedly include the fluro singlet, black bike shorts, pink running shorts custom sequinned by the DWTS wardrobe team, socks, "sparkly" sneakers and head and wristbands, also sequinned.

