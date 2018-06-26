She was last here on her Farewell Tour, but Cher says she's ready to do it all over again.

The iconic singer, known for hits like Believe and Strong Enough, has announced a New Zealand date as part of her Here We Go Again! tour.

Cher will play Auckland's Spark Arena on September 21.

And she's promising to play plenty of hits, including If I Could Turn Back Time and I Got You Babe, across a 90-minute show spanning her entire career.

Advertisement

"It's been 13 years since I toured there so I thought, 'Let's do it one more time'," she said in a statement.

She was last here in 2005 as part of her three-year Farewell Tour, which remains one of the most successful tours in history.

Tickets go on sale on July 4. A pre-sale begins on June 29.