Going bush

At the age of 9, Jim Rollerson went to dog trials in the Papakura area near where he lived. "It was boring so a mate and I climbed a hill and started pushing pungas over in the bush. A short time later we heard a tinkling noise. Charley Kimberly, the local cop arrived, shaking handcuffs and inviting us to put them on! We got told we were frightening the sheep and the dogs with the racket the pungas were making, crashing down. We preferred to be escorted back to our fathers on the promise of good behaviour."

Once shot at, twice shy

Paul Wickham of Glen Eden writes: "In the early 1960s in Ohakune, my friend introduced me to how to fire .22 cartridges, liberated from his dad's shed, by inserting them into a convenient hole in concrete fence posts, and firing them by using an air rifle pressed against their base. We also placed a line of the .22 shells on the railway line, and shot at their bases. One fired, the bullet striking the hard bark of a nearby pine tree, and ricochetting to whiz between our heads. We looked at each other, then gathered up the remaining shells, as well as a few .303 bullets we had already liberated, and were going to try next, and returned them back to the shed."

Crayon kidnap 25

Crayon saga update. Heather writes: "This is now day 25 of the kidnapping of my parcel. Customs have checked the parcel on either the 18th June or the 19th June, depending on who you ask. There has now been a comment made that I may have to apply for a license from the EPA or get their approval for my one packet of 24 crayons. Isn't it nice to know that so many resources are being flung at the one packet of crayons - ensuring the safety of our borders! Needless to say I still await the fate of my crayons."

Writing on wall for missing crayons

Megan, a former health protection officer, explains what could be going on with Heather's crayons. "Crayons need to be tested for heavy metals when imported, because of the habit of young kids of ingesting them when they use them, and the very real risk of acute or chronic poisoning. A sample from each batch imported is tested. In this case, the sample would probably be the entire packet, which I suspect would be destroyed, but she can contact the public health service at the port of entry (probably Auckland Regional Public Health Service). I suggest the person just buy their crayons in NZ and seek a refund."