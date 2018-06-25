She released her last chart-topping album, 25, in 2015.

And after three years out of the recording studio, insiders report Adele is prepping for a new record according to DailyMail.

Sources have told the Sun that the Hello singer has been meeting her record label in preparation to recording her fourth album for Christmas 2019.



Adele, 30, had a meeting about the project this month at Sony's offices in London and will spend the summer writing for the record.

A music insider said: "She's back in the UK and intends to write here. A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she's already penned some of the songs."

Adele completed a world tour last year and told fans to expect a long break before her return.

She has previously released albums 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011 and 25 three years ago.