Semifinals week for Dancing With The Stars New Zealand showcased tracks of the 1990s and 2000s we act like we hate, but actually still love.

It was also made clear it doesn't matter if it's your birthday the judges will still rip you to pieces.

Savaughn Ruakere and dancing partner Enrique kicked things off with a samba to the dulcet sounds of House of Pain's Jump Around.

David Seymour's birthday did not save him from a scalding from the judges on Sunday's Dancing With The Stars New Zealand semi-final. Photo / Three / Supplied

Their first routine was well-received by the judges, netting them a score of 26 and judge Rachel White calling it the best samba of the season.

Their second dance, a Viennese waltz to Kelly Clarkson's Breakaway, scored them a near perfect 29.

Jess Quinn impressed judges with a tango to Michael Jackson's hit track Black or White.

The pair had been training up to 14 hours a day, Quinn explained.

Judges Rachel White and Camilla Sacre-Dallerup said the pair's execution was there but noted the performance lacked passion and flair.

Their efforts for their first dance scored them 25 points and their second dance, a jive to I'm Still Standing by Elton John scored them 29.

Chris Harris and partner Vanessa danced the rumba to Shakespeares Sister's song Stay With Me.

Eyeliner appearing to be his ace card, winning the favour of the judges and catching a score of 29.

"I didn't want it to stop. You have evolved into a sophisticated mature dancer," Judge Rachel White said.

Their second dance was a quick step to rock song Kryptonite by Three Doors Down.

The judges again complimenting Harris' footwork and posture.

"It is an honour to watch you dance," Camilla said.

Their second dance getting a score of 28.

Samantha Hayes and partner Aaron danced a cha-cha to Crush by Jennifer Paige

Head judge Camilla said she felt underwhelmed by the performance to the agreement of judge Julz Tocker. The pair scored 23.

Epsom MP David Seymour and partner Amelia danced a pasadoble to Song 2 by Blur wearing a leather jacket with the union jack on the back, paired with a bob cut blonde wig.

Judges initially were speechless before expressing their disappointment and pointing out that Seymour did not know all of the steps.

"Tonight was a total bummer," Judge Rachel White said.

After it was revealed it was Seymour's birthday the pair was slammed with a low score of 13.

Samantha Hayes and David Seymour would kick things off on Monday with their second dances before the bottom two pairs were announced.