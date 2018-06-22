Actor Tom Arnold, who is producing a show about the hunt for the "Trump tapes", visited longtime Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and tweeted a photo of their get-together.

Arnold said Cohen has "all the tapes," and claims Cohen feels mistreated by his longtime employer. Prosecutors raided Cohen's home and office, and he is currently under criminal investigation over tax, potential bank fraud, and campaign finance issues, the Daily Mail reports.

"This dude has all the tapes - this dude has everything," Arnold told NBC News.

Arnold's upcoming show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, comes out on Vice this fall.

Arnold is the ex-husband of Roseanne Barr, who played an unapologetic Trump supporter on her revamped show. ABC cancelled the show in May after Barr made a comment that former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett looked like a cross between "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes. ABC called the tweet "abhorrent".

ABC announced on Thursday a new spinoff show will go forward without Barr. If Barr's show was meant to explore and tap into Trump sentiment in the heartland, her ex's show seeks to scour film rooms and basements for incendiary material that could be politically damaging to the president.

A promo piece references the infamous "Access Hollywood" tapes, and depicts Arnold searching for the Holy Grail of anti-Trump video – the unsubstantiated "golden showers" incident, which it depicts using a VCR cassette labelled the "Pee-Pee Tape".

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

It also references rumoured recordings of Trump using racial slurs on The Celebrity Apprentice, and backstage at the Miss Universe pageant.

Arnold describes Cohen, who has run up a substantial legal tab contending with prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, as "tired".

"I say to Michael, 'Guess what? We're taking Trump down together, and he's so tired he's like, 'Okay,' and his wife is like, 'Okay, f*** Trump,'" Arnold said, laughing, according to the report.

Arnold tweeted an image of the two men Thursday with the caption "I love New York". Cohen is smiling for the camera. Cohen then retweeted the image without comment.

Arnold also tweeted a picture of himself with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. And in May, he tweeted a picture of himself with Felix Sater, a former Trump adviser who had contacts with Russians during the 2016 election and promoted a Trump Tower Moscow.

Hung out with my bud ⁦@Scaramucci⁩ & gave him props cause Monday he was first Trump bud to unequivocally call out ⁦the Trump Administration on Twitter for this horrific child separation mess. We’re both back to normal today but we’ll unite anytime children are in danger. pic.twitter.com/QU0xMSSW6T — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 20, 2018

Arnold acknowledged tweeting the photo was "indiscreet," then referenced Trump's recent comments putting distance between himself and Cohen, who he said is no longer his lawyer.

"Michael Cohen showed up and worked diligently above and beyond and sacrificed and Donald Trump is like I don't even know who he is. You think Michael doesn't notice that?" Arnold said.

According to a promo for the show, Arnold will "draw on his high-profile network of celebrity friends, entertainment executives, and crew members he's met over more than 35 years in showbiz to dig for evidence on Trump's most incriminating moments".

"And, being a comedian and all, he'll have a little fun along the way. He'll be backed up by a handful of experienced journalists, and — aside from trying to uncover the tapes themselves — he'll look into the companies and tycoons who have allegedly fought to keep the damning recordings a secret," according to the announcement.

Viceland also is soliciting whistleblowers for the show, referencing Apprentice outtakes and any other embarrassing material that can be verified.

Arnold went after the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border, and called the president and the first lady "The King & Queen Of Cruelty" in one post.