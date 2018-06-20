For the love of Blue Ivy, make it stop.

A raunchy video of Beyonce and Jay-Z shown at their London concert last weekend had the whole crowd going wild, except for one person — their eldest daughter.

Footage of the six-year-old's mortified response to her parents' antics has gone viral after it was shared on Instagram by Sara Emerson, a British Ticketmaster employee who was at the concert at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Blue Ivy’s reaction to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s interlude video where it shows both of them naked 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/YCarRFBqoW — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) June 20, 2018

The clip shows Blue grimacing and looking disgusted until, unable to take any more, she covers her eyes and ducks down behind a barricade until it's safe to look again.

Advertisement

It's not clear exactly what Blue had such a strong reaction to, but Twitter users have indicated it was a video interlude that showed Beyonce and Jay-Z in bed together, and also Queen Bey wearing lingerie to dance sensually in front of Jay.

Nobody should have to see their parents like that.

It's not the first time the couple's eldest child has publicly disapproved of her mum and dad's behaviour.

At this year's Grammy Awards, Blue was caught on camera signalling to her parents to hold their applause during ex-Fifth Harmony pop star Camila Cabello's presentation.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — . (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

With months of concert dates left on Beyonce and Jay-Z's On The Run II tour, it looks like Blue Ivy could be in for some more parental embarrassment yet.



The couple are touring the UK, Europe and North America until October.