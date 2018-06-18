Pregnant pause

This month Isabella Laguna asked a question on quora.com concerning her pregnancy and the upcoming delivery. "I'm pregnant and my husband is forcing me to let his parents in the delivery room, but I don't want that. What should I do?" Naturally, people quickly responded, the best from Julie LaLima who wrote: "Tell your husband that before you'll allow his parents in the room to labour and delivery, he must stand naked and also produce a bowel movement in front of your parents. He must remain naked, spreadeagled for at least 12 hours. If he accepts this challenge, allow his parents."

Freedom camping as kids like it

"When my sister and myself were about 12 and 10 years old respectively our parents used to send us to a holiday camp for children way up at the North Sea," writes Rolf. "The steam train left from Munich and our grandparents picked us up in Hamburg which was about 1000km up the road. Apart from a cuddle and having a wonderful time we both received a cardboard sign with our names and our parents' phone number on it which hung around our necks on a bit of string. I am 77-years-old now and still remember the feeling of freedom."

Standing target

"This story had been long forgotten until reading the antics of some of your readers' childhood memories," writes Peter Smith. "In about 1959, when I was 13 I had a 1.5m archery bow. I went up to Wiseman's in Panmure and bought an alloy target arrow and at home in the backyard. I would fire the arrow as far vertically above my head as I could, watching the arrow until I lost sight of it. Then I would stand stock still and hunch my shoulders and wait for it to come back to earth and see how close the arrow could get to me without hitting me. It came very close several times. But, as the saying goes, close but no cigar. I even used to count the seconds it took on its downward flight to see how long I could possibly have had left in this world."

Someone waited a long time for this

Video pick

The other brides on Aussie reality show Four Weddings found the inclusion of LOTR gimmick in the wedding ceremony, inappropriate…

