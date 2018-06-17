Jodi Barnett, wife of radio host Simon Barnett, is reportedly "doing really well" two weeks into her treatment for a malignant brain tumour.

Jodi Barnett was rushed to hospital in late April after suffering a seizure at her Christchurch home. She was later diagnosed with two lesions on her brain.

This morning, Simon Barnett talked about his wife's treatment on air this morning and said she is "responding really well" to radiation therapy.

The therapy followed a "significant" brain operation last month which showed she required radiation therapy for six weeks and then six months of chemotherapy.

Barnett has been on extended leave from his breakfast show since April 29.

He has since been working from a home studio at his house in Christchurch,

He said his family were "enormously grateful" for all the "love, cards and prayers" they had received.

The Barnetts have been married for more than 25 years and have four children together, Sammy, Sophie, Bella, and Lily.

It is unknown when Barnett will return to work in a greater capacity, but a MediaWorks spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that he would be "dialling in on a regular basis" to provide updates while his wife underwent her treatment.

Barnett has hosted MediaWorks' More FM breakfast for two decades but is due to join Newstalk ZB next year.