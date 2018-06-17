Chris Cornell's daughter has released a recording of a duet with her late father as a tribute to him on Father's Day.

Toni Cornell released the duet of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Sunday along with a touching note thanking her dad for his support of her.

Chris Cornell and daughter Toni Cornell when she was a baby during The John Varvatos 4th Annual Stuart House Charity Benefit. Photo / Getty

The 13-year-old writes that her father gave her courage and recording the song was an "amazing experience" she wishes she could "repeat 100 times over."

Chris Cornell died in May 2017. He was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, and enjoyed a successful career with other bands and as a solo artist.

Toni Cornell performed "Hallelujah" with One Republic on ABC's "Good Morning America" in August as a tribute to her father and late rocker Chester Bennington.