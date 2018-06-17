Act leader David Seymour has stunned the judges with an "unbelievable" waltz on Dancing with the Stars tonight.

Seymour, who has consistently been among the lowest-scoring contestants, got his highest score yet with 21.

Judge Julz Tocker called his performance unbelievable and Camilla Sacre-Dallerup said he was "the surprise of the night".

"You've improved everything."

Advertisement

Rachel White said it was "not bad at all".

"Great flow and beautiful emotion. There was nothing awkward about it. You proved to everyone that anyone can dance," she said.

But he was not the only one who improved.

Sam Hayes' contemporary dance was also a highlight of her time on the show as she scored the first 10s of the competition.

Samantha Hayes claimed the highest score of the night on Dancing with the Stars with two 10s and a 9.

The judges praised her dance and gave her a whopping total of 29 points.

Sacre-Dallerup could not believe it was the "same Sam as on week one".

"You were free, you were comfortable and you were so confident, even on your own, out there," she said.

White agreed she had "totally transformed" and Tocker said it was "absolutely stunning".

"You told the story through your body, through your movement. You are absolutely on track for the final," Tocker said.

Despite being in the bottom two for the past two weeks, Shavaughn Ruakere proved she was still very much in the competition with a score of 26 for her foxtrot.

Sacre-Dallerup said it was a very strong performance.

"Your footwork was so delicate and a delight."

Tocker described it as "beautiful".

"You were so controlled. You rolled through your feet. You kept it silky smooth. Well done, keep it up, you deserve to be here."

Chris Harris wowed again with a score of 27 for his waltz.

White commended the precision in his footwork.

"I'm sure your footwork is the best we have seen in this show."

Tocker had perhaps the best line of the show for Harris.

"Just like a crisp snowflake on the first day of winter that was beautiful. You've done a great job," he said.

Sacre-Dallerup was just as glowing.

"You have improved everything. You're such an inspiration. That performance was worthy of the final."

There was no fishnet singlets or sweat bands for Roger Farrelly tonight as he danced the tango.

This week he was dressed in a suit but received mixed reviews from the judges for his performance.

Sacre-Dallerup praised him for not making any mistakes.

"A good performance and I think you still give it the Rog flair - you make it yours every time."

But White came down hardest, saying it was "one of your weakest performances".

The judges gave him scores of 5, 7 and 6 to give him a total of 18.

Jess Quinn upped the difficulty by wearing her everyday prosthetic leg for her contemporary dance and despite less glowing comments from the judges she was still a clear favourite.

With 8s from each of the judges she still walked away with one of the highest scores of the night.

Tocker and Sacre-Dallerup said the routine was lacking a little bit of energy while White said it needed more flow throughout.