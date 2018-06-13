They're the billion-dollar questions Lord of the Rings fans want answered as soon as possible.

Is Peter Jackson going to be involved in Amazon's ambitious TV series?

And where are they shooting the show?

According to a new interview with Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke, the answers could be good news for Kiwi fans of JRR Tolkien's fantasy world.

"The Peter Jackson conversations, right now we're right in the middle of them," Salke told Deadline about the studio's new take on Jackson's six-film series.

"It's like, 'How much do you want to be involved, how little?' I know there's been some discussion, and he's even said some things, but as far as I'm aware, the latest is that we're just in a conversation with him about how much or how little he would be involved."

That's in opposition to what Jackson told French publication Allocine recently, declaring: "I'm not involved at all in the Lord of the Rings series ... I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project."

Amazon Studios reportedly have a $1 billion budget for the series, which would make it the most expensive TV show ever made.

And Salke says they might return to New Zealand to shoot it.

When asked if they wanted to use Jackson's Middle Earth sets, Salke said: "I think we might be in New Zealand."

"I don't know, but we're going to have to go somewhere interesting that could provide those locations in a really authentic way, because we want it to look incredible," she said.

"There's no shortage of ambition for the project. We'll go where we need to go to make it happen."

But for those wanting to see the series as soon as possible, Salke says it's not going to happen quickly.

"Despite all the noise around Lord of the Rings, the deal only closed like a month ago," she said, saying they were working on "one big series" and not multiple shows.

She also said they didn't want to simply remake Jackson's six films, which two separate trilogies for The Lord of the Rings, and then prequel The Hobbit.

"I think you can know that we're not remaking the movies, but we're also not starting from scratch. So, it'll be characters you love."

Amazong acquired the TV rights to shoot the show for US$250 million after bidding against HBO and Netflix.

• Read Deadline's full interview with Salke here.