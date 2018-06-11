American actor Jackson Odell has been found dead at his home in Tarzana, California. No cause of death has yet been announced. Hollywood news site TMZ reports there were no signs of foul play.

Best known for his roles in the family comedies iCarly and The Goldbergs, Odell also starred in the 2011 feature film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, and made supporting appearances US sitcoms Arrested Development and Modern Family.

Confirming his death, his family said: "The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share.

"Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are now going to try and make sense of our immeasurable loss privately."

Advertisement

Alongside his acting career Odell was also a promising musician, writing several songs for the soundtrack of the film Forever My Girl, released in the US this year.

Amanda Joy "AJ" Michalka, who appeared alongside Odell in The Goldbergs, shared a tribute to her co-star on Twitter. "Jackson Odell was way too young to pass," she wrote. "My heart goes out to his family during this time of grieving. Our Goldbergs family will miss him. RIP sweet Jackson. This is heartbreaking."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.