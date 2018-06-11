See you later Suzy.

The internet has reacted to the shock departure of much loved Dancing With The Stars New Zealand contestant Suzy Cato.

Calls for David Seymour's resignation, a Kiwi expat vowing to never return and a petition to get her back on the show were just some of the ways the nation reacted.

Fans of veteran children TV presenter Suzy Cato were shocked at the stars untimely departure from Dancing With The Stars New Zealand on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Cato and her partner Matt gave it their best this week during "Latin week" but couldn't quite cut the mustard, making the bottom two battling Shavaughan Ruakere in the final dance-off.

The veteran children's TV presenter looked devastated to be leaving the competition.

"People didn't expect me to come out stroppy and saucy," Cato said.

My sister who moved to the UK a month ago announced she’s not coming home cos Suzy Cato was voted off DWTS — Sarah Robson (@rarahsobson) June 11, 2018

Social media users were quick to express their dismay and opinions on the latest dancing revelation, one saying not saving her was "a disservice to the nation".

@Suzy_Cato did such a great job on #DWTSNZ and not saving her is a disservice to our nation — C Grobler (@sorrywhat6828) June 11, 2018

Remember back in the good old days when everyone was saying how silly it was to include Suzy Cato in #DWTSNZ because she'd have so much popular support and pure skill to smash any opposition and David Seymour would just be a funny anecdote.



Them there were good innocent times. — Bennett Morgan 🏳️‍🌈 (@bennettmorganHT) June 11, 2018



Jono and Ben TV show sidekick Guy Williams chimed in saying Cato being voted off was the "most crushing blow to my childhood memories" since he found out she was on the show.

Suzy Cato got voted off #DWTSNZ!? This is the most crushing blow to my childhood memories since I found out that Suzy Cato was on #DWTSNZ. — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) June 11, 2018

Winston Peters is PM. David Seymour beat Suzy Cato on #dwtsnz. I fear for the world’s future. — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) June 11, 2018

And it seems to me Suzy Cato lived her life

Like a candle in the wind

Never knowing who to cling to

When the rain set in



And I would have liked to vote for her

but I was live tweeting heartbreak island

The candle burned out long before

The legend ever did#Dwtsnz — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) June 11, 2018

Christopher Bishop, MP for Hutt South, took the opportunity to take a jab at David Seymour and Winston Peters as he expressed his dismay at Cato's departure.

"Winston Peters is PM. David Seymour beat Suzy Cato on #dwtsnz. I fear for the world's future."

Petition to have David Seymour step down and offer his place to the rightful Queen Suzy Cato? Because this is just a joke at this point. #DWTSNZ — Grace Gallate (@looneysquirrel) June 11, 2018

The Mental Health Foundation, which Cato was raising money for, expressed gratitude for her efforts.

Hey @Suzy_Cato we love you so much! It’s been our honour to have you represent us on #dwtsnz every week! pic.twitter.com/SBlfoxl5Ue — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealthnz) June 11, 2018

First Miz Cracker then Suzy Cato? I think tf not pic.twitter.com/cHqtcyrFh4 — Harry 🏳️‍🌈 (@iHarrydis) June 11, 2018