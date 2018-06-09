Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has passed away at age 68.

The iconic rock band broke the news by sharing a touching tribute post onto their Facebook page, revealing Kirwan had died in London on Friday.

"DANNY KIRWAN MAY 13, 1950 ~ JUNE 8, 2018 A TRIBUTE FROM MICK FLEETWOOD AND FLEETWOOD MAC,' read the post. 'Today was greeted by the sad news of the passing of Danny Kirwan in London, England. Danny was a huge force in our early years.

"His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years.

"Danny's true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years. Thank you, Danny Kirwan.

"You will forever be missed! ~Mick Fleetwood and Fleetwood Mac ALBUMS FEATURING THE WORK OF DANNY KIRWAN: Then Play On ​1969 Blues Jam at Chess​1969 Kiln House​1970 Future Games​1971 Bare Trees​1972."

The tribute did not include a cause of death.

A singer, songwriter, and guitarist for Fleetwood Mac, Kirwan was just 18 when he joined the beloved band.

He recorded the likes of Albatross, Oh Well Pt. 1, and The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown).

But Kirwan struggled with alcoholism, and he was eventually dismissed from the group in 1972.

Kirwan continued making music, and made a number of solo albums, including Second Chapter, which was released three years after being fired from Fleetwood Mac.

The next few decades, however, Kirwan's struggles continued, and he reportedly suffered from mental health issues and even became homeless, according to Rolling Stone.

In the years to follow, the band's founder, Mick Fleetwood, sought the help of the Missing Person Bureau to find Kirwan, claiming he last saw the guitarist in 1980.

He was found, and at the time was living at a hostel for the homeless in London.

"I've been through a bit of a rough patch but I'm not too bad," he told The Independent in 1993. "I get by and I suppose I am homeless, but then I've never really had a home since our early days on tour. I couldn't handle it all mentally and I had to get out. I can't settle."

In 1998, Kirwan became one of the eight members of Fleetwood Mac to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, however he did not attend the ceremony, according to Rolling Stone.