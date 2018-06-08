Celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in France on Friday at the age of 61, in a shocking death that has stunned the food world.

The celebrity chef was the host of the CNN's travel food show, Parts Unknown, and was filming an upcoming episode in Strasbourg, France when he hung himself in his hotel room.

Bourdain's close friend Eric Ripert, owner of New York City's famed Le Bernardin restaurant, found him dead Friday morning, Daily Mail reports.

'It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,' the network said in a statement Friday morning.

Advertisement

'His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.'

Bourdain was married twice, and leaves behind a daughter, 11-year-old Ariane.

For more than a year, Bourdain has been dating actress Asia Argento, one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers, who he met filming a Parts Unknown episode in December 2016. Bourdain has been an outspoken critic of Weinstein and a supporter of the #MeToo movement.

Earlier this week Argento was photographed laughing with reporter Hugo Clement in the streets of Paris, so it's unknown if she and Bourdain were still together at the time of his death. Less than two weeks ago, she posted a loved up shot of Bourdain and her in Firenze, Italy, shooting another Parts Unknown episode together. Just two hours before the news of Bourdain's death was announced on CNN Argento posted a photo of herself wearing a 'f*** everyone' t-shirt and added the caption 'you know who you are'.

Bourdain was born in New York City in 1956, and was raised in New Jersey by Pierre Bourdain, a French music exeuctive and Gladys Bourdain, a staff editor at the New York Times.

He credited summers spent in France as a child with his obsession with food.

After dropping out of Vassar College after two years, Bourdain started working in restaurants on Cape Cod, eventually getting a degree from the Culinary Institute of America.

e went on to work in some of New York City's most famous restaurants such as the Supper Club, One Fifth Avenue and Sullivan's - before becoming the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles.

Bourdain's profile began to soar in 1999, when the New Yorker magazine published his article 'Don't Eat Before Reading This,' which he developed into the 2000 book, 'Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly'. The memoir also dealed with his struggles with drug abuse.

He then became a household name by hosting such shows as A Cook's Tour and No Reservations.

Bourdain's death comes three days after American designer Kate Spade, who built a fashion empire on her signature handbags, was found dead in her New York apartment of suicide on Tuesday.

Suicide rates rose in nearly every U.S. state from 1999 to 2016, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. Nearly 45,000 people committed suicide in 2016, making it one of three leading causes of death in the United States, along with Alzheimer's disease and drug overdoses.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.