Vaughan Smith is getting ready for Heartbreak Island in his own unique way.

The MediaScrap host is seen in today's episode taking his shirt off in preparation for the raunchy TVNZ reality show.

Heartbreak Island kicks off next week and is described as the filthiest reality show ever made in New Zealand.

In MediaScrap this week, Smith also looks at whether Shortland Street dropped the f-bomb, David Seymour's dodgy dancing, and what's with all the vaporising?

This is the final episode of this season of MediaScrap.