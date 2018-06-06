Donald Glover is ready to jump into his next project: playing Willy Wonka.

There are new reports that the 34-year-old Solo: A Star Wars Story actor is one of just three A-list actors being chased for an upcoming Willy Wonka origins film, according to DailyMail.

Actor/rapper Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Photo / Getty

Warner Bros has begun putting together a shortlist of stars for the legendary role, and it's said to be led by Glover and his fellow actors Ryan Gosling, 37, and Ezra Miller, 25.

The project is rumoured to be a prequel that will explore Wonka's origin. It's hoping to answer questions like: How did he gain his fortune? How did he meet those Oompa Loompas?

The whole idea hails from Harry Potter producer David Heyman and screenwriter Simon Rich. Paddington director Paul King is on board to direct it.

There haven't been too many more details spilled, as the movie is in the early stages of casting.

But it's obvious the father-of-two is the wildcard choice.

Glover has been very busy with his hit FX series Atlanta and his music career, but on the film side, all he has coming up is the voicing of Simba in Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King.

Musical guest Childish Gambino performs on December 14, 2016. Photo / Getty

Gosling has worked for Warner Bros a few times before: on Blade Runner 2049, The Nice Guys and Gangster Squad; while Miller is in Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts and DC Universe franchises.

But there's talk Glover has actively been chasing this role. And what a difference it would be with him rather than Johnny Depp, who led Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation of the novel.

Gene Wilder will always be remembered as the definitive Willy Wonka. Johnny Depp stepped into a remake in 2005.