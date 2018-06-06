Catherine Tate is touring New Zealand at the end of the year - and she's bringing a few friends with her.

They'll include "Nan" Taylor, Irish nurse Bernie, Geordie Georgie, Essex girl Sam and argumentative teen Lauren.

They're all characters from The Catherine Tate Show, which the comic will be celebrating at three shows in November and December.

Beloved "Nan" Taylor will make an appearance.

She'll perform at Auckland's Bruce Mason Centre on November 28, Wellington's Opera House on November 30, and Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on December 3.

Advertisement

In a statement, Tate, who's also known for roles in Doctor Who and The Office, said she "cannot wait to start" and called the tour "exciting".

"Live shows are my favourite thing to do and we are going to have a blast in New Zealand."

Schoolgirl Lauren will be 'not bovvered' about showing up on stage.

The show includes never-before-seen sketches with her cast of characters, alongside her regular collaborator Niky Wardley and David O'Reilly.

Tate's TV show ran for three seasons between 2004-2007, with many of her characters becoming quotable fan favourites.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at midday on June 12. A pre-sale begins on June 8.