Solo: A Star Wars Story is losing momentum quickly at the box office, even with a relatively quiet weekend free of any new blockbuster competition.

After an underwhelming launch, the space saga fell 65 per cent in weekend two with US$29.3 million from North American theatres, according to studio estimates.

Solo has now earned US$148.9 million domestically, which is still shy of Rogue One's December 2016 opening weekend of US$155.1 million and over US$135 million short of where Rogue One was in its second weekend.

The 65 per cent drop off is one of the highest in recent Star Wars history, although it is less steep than the second week fall of the franchise's last film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which slid 67.5 per cent in weekend two this past December — but, that was also after a US$220 million debut.

Internationally, Solo added US$30.3 million, and globally the film has netted US$264.2 million.

Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for comScore, thinks that all the media attention given to Solo's less-than-impressive opening weekend numbers could have actually negatively affected its second weekend earnings.

"Box office got conflated with perceived value of the movie and that might have affected its second weekend," Dergarabedian said. "Sometimes news of the box office can impact a movie's bottom line."

He noted that in comScore's audience survey, most of the more than 1000 people polled "really liked" the movie.

Solo's tumble brought it even closer to Deadpool 2, which is now in its third weekend in theatres and still managed to reel in an estimated US$23.3 million to take second place.

With a domestic total of US$254.7 million and a crowded marketplace with both Solo and Avengers: Infinity War surrounding it, Deadpool 2 is still only about US$30 million behind where the first film was in its third weekend.

Shailene Woodley's lost-at-sea drama Adrift fared the best of the three newcomers, which included the horror pic Upgrade and a Johnny Knoxville comedy Action Point.

Adrift, from STX Entertainment, washed up in third place with US$11.5 million, while the others struggled to make a significant impact.

- AP