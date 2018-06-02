American rapper Riff Raff's tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled after sexual assault allegations have been made against him.

Melbourne woman Eliza Stafford claimed in a Facebook post that the 36-year-old rapper - whose real name is Horst Simco - drugged and raped her after a concert in 2013.

Stafford went into detail about what she remembers from the night, saying she was drugged with codeine, "forced" into a car and raped.

She says she is going public now after learning Riff Raff would be performing close to her workplace when he performs in Melbourne.

She wrote: "I will be 50 metres from my rapist all night". She also added: "If you are planning on attending the Riff Raff show at the corner next week I urge you to reconsider."

Following the allegations, Australian music agency Audiopaxx announced their decision to cancel Riff Raff's Australia and New Zealand tour, saying: "We have been made aware of allegations made against Houston rapper Riff Raff.

"Audiopaxx takes these matters seriously and does not condone any of this alleged behaviour. In light of this, we have spoken to his management team and the scheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled, effective immediately."

The performer had been due to perform in Auckland next Saturday.