A grand jury in Manhattan has indicted Harvey Weinstein in a rape case.

The movie producer was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees and criminal sexual act in the first degree, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office says.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, District Attorney Cyrus Vance said.

Earlier it was reported that the former movie mogul won't testify before the New York grand jury.

A statement from a spokesman said Weinstein's lawyers decided there was not enough time to prepare him to testify.

Weinstein faces rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women.

Other women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The 66-year-old former film producer has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

