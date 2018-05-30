Hamish Pinkham says a new documentary about his festival is "warts and all".

The Rhythm & Vines co-founder is featured in today's new documentary The Road to Rhythm, which charts the Gisborne New Year's festival's 15-year journey.

"It's certainly not a promo piece," says Pinkham. "It's a look back at some of the highs and lows, and it's a warts and all look at some of the trials and tribulations we've had creating the festival."

The Road to Rhythm Part One

Advertisement

Road to Rhythm Part One.

The Road to Rhythm Part Two

Road to Rhythm Part Two.

The Road to Rhythm Part Three

Road to Rhythm Part Three.

The Road to Rhythm Part Four

Road to Rhythm Part Four.

Released today, the doco charts the festival's origins from a student party for 400 to the summer festival destination it's become today.

But Pinkham admits it hasn't all been smooth sailing, detailing "personal toil ... financial ruin".

"It's a real and true look at running a business like Rhythm & Vines."