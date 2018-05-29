The soaring highs and deep lows of the Rhythm and Vines festival are revealed in a "warts and all" documentary being released by the New Zealand Herald tomorrow.

The Road to Rhythm is a four-part series chronicling the 15-year history of the popular music event near Gisborne.

It follows the festival's roller-coaster ride - including some of the big-name acts it's featured, ultra-ambitious plans from festival bosses, huge financial losses which left its future in doubt and what now appears to be a positive future for the music celebration.

Backstage with Broods.

Belinda Henley - an executive video producer at NZME - co-director Phill Prendeville and camera operator Pepe De Hoyos created the doco.

Rhythm and Vines began as a dance party for University of Otago students and has since become New Zealand's premiere New Year's festival.

Among aspects covered in the doco is a strained relationship between festival co-directors Hamish Pinkham and Andrew Witters.

Wiz Khalifa in 2013.

Pinkham described the series as "certainly warts and all".

The future now is looking a lot more secure for the festival, recently going into partnership with Live Nation.

In April, Live Nation announced it had taken a controlling interest.

"Over the course of 15 years, Rhythm and Vines has curated a wonderful line-up of both domestic and international talent in one of the most beautiful parts of our country.

"It has become a household name [nationwide] and we're excited to be adding the festival to the Live Nation portfolio and welcoming its experienced team to the company," said Live Nation New Zealand chairman Stuart Clumpas.

Moby in 2009.

Rhythm and Vines Festival chief executive Kieran Spillane said the partnership with Live Nation would "ensure our long-term vision for the event and continue to grow the festival.

"This partnership will allow us to attract the very best acts, delivering a unique festival experience in New Zealand."

Site Shot of Rhythm and Vines.

Rhythm and Vines, held from December 29 to 31 each year, has played host to a number of big headliners over the years including Public Enemy, Moby, LCD Soundsystem, Wiz Khalifa, Bastille and Chance the Rapper, and last year's line-up boasted big names such as Schoolboy Q, Mura Masa, 2manydjs, A-Trak, Baauer and Giggs.