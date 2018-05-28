* Warning: This story contains spoilers about the finale of Killing Eve.

Stephen King is among the many fans raving after Killing Eve's first season came to thrilling end last night.

The show, written by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on a novel, follows a wayward serial killer called Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Eve (Sandra Oh), the detective trying to catch her.

Screening here on TVNZ on Demand, the first season climaxed last night with a scene in which Eve finally tracked Villanelle to her Paris apartment.

Jodie Comer in a scene from Killing Eve.
While it appeared their attraction to each other might finally be realised, Eve instead stabbed Villanelle while they lay together on a bed.

Villanelle managed to escape, the series ended.

The show had received rave reviews throughout the season, with many calling it the best show on TV, thanks to its quirky sense of humour and moody musical score.

That's only intensified since the finale.

• Watch episodes of Killing Eve via TVNZ OnDemand.

