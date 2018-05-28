Tonight on Dancing with the Stars our remaining celebrities quick-stepped their way back to the roaring 1920s with the first double dance battle elimination.

Marama Fox was voted off the show by the judges after battling cricketing legend Chris Harris in the bottom two spots.

Fox looked gutted to be leaving the competition.

"I am really proud to be doing all I can for my charity, I am so proud for all the people that voted for me. I am so proud of Brad (her dance partner), all the patience working with me," said Marama.

Judges Rachel Winter, Julz Tocker and Camilla Sacre-Dallerup scored tonight's remaining contestants and their dance partners as follows:

• Samantha Hayes, 24 points

• Suzy Cato, 22 points

• Robert Rakete, 21 points

Tonight's dancers:



Samantha Hayes

"It's just go, go, go, go, go, go, go in rehearsals," said Hayes in the lead up to this evening's dance.

"I wish we had another two months to work on it."

Fans on social media enjoyed her Charleston performance to Beyonce's Crazy In Love.



Boy, Sam Hayes sure is telegenic, isn't she #dwtsnz — Nïck (소원을 말해 봐) (@nikbol) May 28, 2018

Crazy in Love as a Charleston? It shouldn't work, but it does. #DWTSNZ — ante meridian (@dizzydover) May 28, 2018

Sam and Aaron opening the show like... #DWTSNZ pic.twitter.com/SSUgnK1yOi — Philip Ross (@philipisross) May 28, 2018

"That is how you get the party started tonight! I am really impressed with this number, it was a flirtatious and fun routine," said Camilla.

"It looks like you stepped out of Gatsby's extravagant expensive party," said Julz.

"It was a solid, good performance. Your confidence has improved. It was so clean from the beginning to the end. I didn't like it as much as last week," said Rachel.

Robert Rakete

"I want to try and find the fun in the dance again," said Robert in his pre-dance interview.

He danced the Argentine tango and fans on social media thought it was pretty good.

Aww Robert is a cutie #DWTSNZ — J (@JamesHalcrow) May 28, 2018

"Robert, finally no blanks, no stuff ups or timing issues. Good work buddy this was a way better routine," said Julz.

"Your face is fantastic, you are a phenomenal performer. The feet were a little flat, but on the other hand I want to congratulate you on a consistent performance," said Rachel.

"It was a great story and character, I see unlocked potential though. you have a coolness, but it can come off as an aloofness. Don't be scared to take us on the journey with you," said Camilla.

Suzy Cato

Cato suffered a "spasm" and was "in immense pain" before a rehearsal and had to visit three osteopaths in training this week.

But she still took to the dance floor and performed to Hit The Road Jack, and nailed it.

#DWTSNZ Yes Suzy queen! — brooke the girl from mars (@shionsigns) May 28, 2018

#DWTSNZ that was a really cute number from suzy — Pixie (@cheekypixienz) May 28, 2018

"Our sweetheart sassy sweet Suzy has returned. I wouldn't have known you were ill or had no practice," said Rachel.

"You are becoming so daring in your steps and outfits! Go Suzy!" said Camilla.

"That was awesome, I have to agree, every week you look fantastic. You aren't further enough forward on your feet. You need to make your base tight and strong. you did pump up the performance. You need to work on your feet and your legs for next week," said Julz.

Watch the dancefloor drama unfold again Sunday and Monday night on Three.