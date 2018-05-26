Nicki Minaj and Eminem are not dating, after all.

The Internet was quickly set alight on Thursday when it when she told a fan on Instagram they were an item.

But according to TMZ, a source close to the Chun Li hitmaker has revealed she was only joking about the romance.

The 35-year-old rap beauty had taken to the image-sharing app to promote a new single she's featured on — YG's Big Bank, alongside 2 Chainz and Big Sean — when one of her followers boldly enquired: "You dating Eminem???"

Trinidadian-born Nicki, who was most recently romantically linked to 44-year-old rap veteran Nas, simply wrote back: 'Yes."

Interestingly, she mentions Eminem during her verse on Big Bank, rapping: "Uh oh/Back again/Back to back Maybach, stack the M's/Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M/Once he go black, he'll be back again."

While no-one really knew if Nicki was being serious in her response to the enquiring fan, she and Eminem — real name Marshall Mathers III — have long known each other, as they worked together on her hit 2010 single Roman's Revenge.

After the track's release, Nicki revealed that she sent the rap superstar another track before they landed on Roman's Revenge, telling MTV News: 'He didn't say, "I don't love it"; he just said, "Can you send me something that's a little more me??"'

Once they settled on the Swizz Beatz-produced beat for Roman's Revenge, next came the lengthy writing process, which Nicki described as "competitive".

"I remember, every time I wrote a verse to Roman's Revenge and sent it to Eminem, he would send a new verse back," she told XXL. "It was competitive, it was fun.

"I think all the big male artists (air quotes) also treated me with a sense of respect as an emcee. They took me serious. If they were on a track with me, they knew they had to come hard."

At the start of January, it was confirmed that Nicki and Nas had parted ways in December after the strain of a long-distance relationship proved "too much", with Nicki living on the west coast in Beverly Hills and Nas based in New York City.

The couple are believed to have started dating in June 2017, but sources close to the situation told TMZ "the relationship ran out of steam".

An insider added: "They respect each other, and there won't be any trash talking — but, on the other hand, they won't be hanging out as friends either."

The site also pointed to recent reports claiming Nicki — real name Onika Tanya Maraj — was pregnant with the couple's child, but states there was "no truth" in the rumour.

Nas, born Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones, is now said to be focusing on his record label and his chicken and waffles joint, Sweet Chick, in the wake of the split, while Nicki also juggles "multiple business ventures outside of music".

At the time, neither party addressed the reports via their social media channels.

The last interaction between the pair was when Nas wished Nicki a happy birthday via his Instagram page on December 8, writing: "Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP @nickiminaj."

Eminem. Photo / Getty Images

Nicki and Nas have been friends for many years, but never formally confirmed rumours they were dating.

A source claimed in September: "Nicki and Nas are just very dear friends nothing romantic. They've been friends forever and have seen each other's careers take off.

"Nas is a best friend to her so as of now nothing is stirring up. People always joke around though that they make a great couple!"

In May of last year, the Super Bass hitmaker declared that she was "celibate" and "hated men".

But interestingly she said she was willing to make an exception for her long-time friend Nas.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicki said: "I'm just chillin" right now. I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. I might make an exception to the rule for [Nas], because he's so dope."

Nicki previously dated fellow rapper Meek Mill, 31, for two years from early 2015 to January 2017.

The musician was in a long-term relationship with hip hop artist Safaree Samuels, 36, from 2000 to 2014.

Nas has daughter Destiny, 23, with his former fiancée Carmen Bryan, and son Knight, eight, with his ex-wife, R&B singer Kelis, 38.

The couple tied the knot in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2005 after two years together.

Kelis filed for divorce four years later in April 2009, just three months before welcoming the couple's son, with the split finalized the following year in May 2010.

Nas is also believed to have briefly dated actress and singer Mary J. Blige, 46.

For his part, in December Eminem opened up about looking for love more than a decade after the end of his marriage to high school sweetheart Kimberly Anne Scott.

The rapper, who was married twice to Kimberly until their second divorce in 2006, revealed he's used the dating app Tinder, as well as jokingly referencing the use of gay app Grindr, and has even gone to strip clubs to meet women.

"It's tough," the 45-year-old told Vulture. "Since my divorce I've had a few dates and nothing's panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating's just not where I'm at lately."

It's not certain if the rapper was joking about his methods for meeting people, but aside from Tinder, Eminem also said he would also try to find dates on Grindr and at strip clubs. "And Grindr," he told the interviewer with a laugh.

"Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks," he added. "It was an interesting time for me."

The 8 Mile star assured the interviewer he wasn't lonely, answering whether fame had left him feeling isolated: "Am I lonely? No, I'm good. Thanks for asking though."

Eminem was first married to Kimberly from 1999 to 2001, before re-marrying her in 2006. Their second marriage was short-lived as well, with the couple divorcing again that same year.

Together Eminem and Kimberly have daughter Hailie, who turned 22 on Christmas Day.

Kim also has daughter Whitney from another relationship, who Eminem adopted. The couple also adopted Kim's late sister Dawn's daughter Alaina.