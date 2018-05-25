The Kiwi star known for his role on Go Girls, has just joined the all-star cast of the upcoming horror hit It.

Deadline first reported Ryan's casting in It: Chapter Two in an article which was then Tweeted by the star, confirming the news.

The film is the second part of the Stephen King horror film based on the 1986 novel of the same name. It sees the children from the first part return as adults to confront the horrific crown Pennywise, 27 years later.

According to Deadline, Ryan will play the adult version of Ben Hanscom, the younger version of which was played by child actor Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Advertisement

Bill Skarsgard will return as Pennywise the clown in the sequel.

The film is also reportedly set to star Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McAvoy.

The film will be Ryan's first feature film, having previously acted in TV movies, short films and television series including Go Girls, Top of the Lake, Beauty and the Beast and Mary Kills People.