RAP fans are freaking out after Nicki Minaj appeared to confirm that she and Eminem are dating.

In a post on Instagram, promoting her new song Big Bank with YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean, the Super Bass singer wrote: "#BIGBANK OUT NOW!!!! Told 'em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!"

When one of her followers asked her to clarify if that meant she and Eminem were in fact a couple, she responded "yes".

Minaj, 35, mentions Eminem in her latest song when she says: "Told em' I met Slim Shady, bag the M/Once he go black, he'll be back again."

Whether or not the Grammy award-winning artist is just messing with all of us is not known but the internet is going into meltdown over the possibility.

Minaj was most recently linked to hip hop artist Nas while Eminem, 45, recently told Vulture that he hasn't been dating much.

When you find out Nicki Minaj is dating Eminem..... pic.twitter.com/79oZMZufWY — CB Gaming (@CBGaming20) May 25, 2018

me reading an article about Nicki Minaj and Eminem dating pic.twitter.com/hkNOUp3Jtp — M O N T Y (@montmillery) May 25, 2018

Me: ***sees why Eminem is trending**



"Nicki Minaj and EMINEM???! A COUPLE?? NO WAY!"



Nicki Minaj: **her verse on Barbie Tingz**



"I, I, I, I-I, I-I, I (okay)

I'm still fly, just bagged a white guy (okay)"



Me: pic.twitter.com/lgeaOKnrUs — June 19th (@WillFromWakanda) May 25, 2018

Nicki Minaj dating Eminem? What? Huh? Naaaah? Maaaaate? Stop the world, I want to get off!!! pic.twitter.com/sOMTD4HwWx — alisia hobbs (@alisiahobbs) May 25, 2018

Me reacting to this Nicki Minaj/Eminem dating rumor pic.twitter.com/wiYM7kscJS — Danielle 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@silly_dani) May 25, 2018