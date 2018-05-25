A man has caused a stir online after revealing how some of the most iconic movies of all time were actually made.

David Amador, a video game developer from Portugal, has been exposing gems of movie magic from films including The Matrix, Jurassic Park, Lord Of The Rings and Star Wars.

Here's a collection of Mr Amador's most interesting revelations:

In The Matrix they couldn't hide the camera in doorknob reflection, so the camera still shows but they tried to disguise it with a coat to match Morpheus tie. pic.twitter.com/LB6V8aNT2i — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 15, 2018

For the famous Star Wars (IV-V-VI) opening crawl they used a camera moving along a physical model slightly tilted. It was difficult and time-consuming to get a smooth scrolling effect, and they needed one for each language (German, French, Spanish etc). pic.twitter.com/Vd6O2BSqsv — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 17, 2018

Left: Jurassic Park

Right: The Goonies pic.twitter.com/gvF1jfdafP — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 15, 2018

In Jurassic Park (1993) for the famous water cup scene, Steven Spielberg wanted timed concentric rings, starting from the center, moving its way out. For this they placed a guitar string through the car and had someone lay under it and pluck the string pic.twitter.com/YiUuC2482b — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 16, 2018

In The Lord of the Rings (2001), Hobbits being smaller was achieved via practical effects. For example the scene where Frodo and Gandalf are on the cart sitting side by side, to simulate it cart was built in a way that Frodo was further from the camera, so he looks smaller. pic.twitter.com/MobeuFHnZ2 — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 16, 2018

In Spider-Man (2002) scene where Peter Parker catches the tray and objects wasn't CGI. Tray had a sticky substance so stuff wouldn't roll when falling but Tobey Maguire had to catch them, it took 156 takes. The studio wanted this scene cut because of how long it was taking. pic.twitter.com/JZzfbjIPgc — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 18, 2018

In Fight Club (1999) according to director David Fincher every scene in the movie has a coffee cup, usually from Starbucks pic.twitter.com/C2ROkQUr3Z — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 16, 2018

Back to the Future (1985) foreshadows Doc hanging from the hands of the clock tower, around 1m into the movie you can see a photo that illustrates that scene. pic.twitter.com/aAzop44XpW — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 16, 2018

For Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) they trained actual squirrels for months to get them to sort the nuts and the attack scene. The double had to wear a mask to protect face from their sharp claws https://t.co/CiRbW9s1Lq pic.twitter.com/sFbhOdcY8I — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 19, 2018

In 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) the floating pen sequence was made by gluing the pen with transparent duct tape to a giant glass and just moving it around, camera focused on center so you can't see the edges. pic.twitter.com/1BYwRkmJOl — David Amador (@DJ_Link) May 17, 2018