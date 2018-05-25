Vaughan Smith is back for another episode of MediaScrap, examining the most colourful moments to play out across New Zealand TV screens.

This week, a policeman on Dog Squad uses the tactics of a primary school teacher on a criminal.

On Dancing with the Stars this week, David Seymour continues to dance to the beat of his own drum, while Samantha Hayes' robotic movements get a seductive update.

Meanwhile, on First Dates NZ, one man drops an absolute clanger while trying to explain his approach to religion.

