A new interview with the cast of cult sitcom Arrested Development has shocked fans of the show, who've questioned the male stars' behaviour in the face of a crying co-star recounting the harassment she suffered during filming.

With the fifth season of the beloved TV show about to debut, seven of the main cast members sat down for a chat with The New York Times. They talked about everything from the show's devoted following to the rise of Donald Trump — but there was one "elephant in the room" that couldn't be avoided.

Since the previous season of Arrested Development aired in 2013, veteran actor Jeffrey Tambor, who plays the show's patriarch George Bluth, has experienced a career renaissance — and a swift fall from grace. Tambor drew widespread acclaim for his portrayal of a trans woman on the TV show Transparent, but has now exited the role after two trans female colleagues on the program accused him of sexual harassment.

In a recent interview about the allegations with The Hollywood Reporter, Tambor denied the most serious of the allegations against him but conceded he had been difficult to work with in the past — citing a verbal incident in which he made Jessica Walter, who plays his wife Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, cry during filming.

New York Timesjournalist Sopan Deb didn't shy away from this topic — and the cast's responses during the ensuing discussion have shocked readers.

Walter openly wept when recalling her past experiences working with Tambor, saying through tears: "Let me just say one thing that I just realised in this conversation. I have to let go of being angry at him. He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologise. I have to let it go. [Turns to Tambor.] And I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again."

Jessica Walter was brought to tears during the interview with the New York Times. Photo / AP

With their co-star crying in front of them as she relived her past trauma, several of the male cast — most vocally Jason Bateman — appeared to minimise Tambor's past behaviour.

"I can say that no matter what anybody in this room has ever done — and we've all done a lot, with each other, for each other, against each other — I wouldn't trade it for the world and I have zero complaints," said Bateman, who argued that it was common to work with "difficult" people in their "weird" industry.

"It's a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behaviour and certain people have certain processes," he said.

The only other female cast member present, Alia Shawkat — who also appeared alongside Tambor in Transparent — spoke up at this point.

"But that doesn't mean it's acceptable. And the point is that things are changing, and people need to respect each other differently," she said.

The Arrested Development cast photo for season 1. Photo / supplied

Bateman and several other male cast members, including Veep star Tony Hale, continued to justify Tambor's past behaviour. At this point, Walter spoke up again.

"But it's hard because honestly — Jason says this happens all the time. In like almost 60 years of working, I've never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it's hard to deal with, but I'm over it now," she said.

Hale countered, "We've all had moments," to which Walter responded, "But not like that, not like that. That was bad."

The uncomfortable dynamics of the interview — a female actor visibly upset as she speaks about the harassment she experienced from her co-star, while her male colleagues rushed to defend and minimise his behaviour — have already sparked fierce discussion on social media.

A deeply uncomfortable conversation that includes wayyyy too much "not to belittle it or excuse it or anything." https://t.co/DTT2zEWGe4 — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 23, 2018

Why is Jason Bateman so terrible in this interview with the arrested development cast??? https://t.co/H7uNXc0lfH — roxane gay (@rgay) May 23, 2018

one small but very striking thing from that nyt arrested development interview: jason bateman essentially explaining "how the industry works" to jessica walter, as if she isn't an accomplished veteran of the same industry. — david bynch (@soalexgoes) May 23, 2018

this is the story of a wealthy group of men who are willing to excuse everything; and the two women in the room who had no choice but to keep them all bouyant even as they were crying https://t.co/qZebwO3Vd0 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 23, 2018

Awful interview with Arrested Development cast. Jessica Walter (Lucille) says repeatedly how hurtful Tambor's behavior was (he screamed at her on set). And all the men gaslight her, tell her it's an industry norm while she tearily insists otherwise. https://t.co/wem3ssYKz8 — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) May 23, 2018

Arrested Development is one of my most favorite, treasured and loved pieces of American television. But this article is infuriating to read on so many levels, 100% because of the male cast members' reactions. https://t.co/ZZ2kVza2QA — Jeff Ramos (@ohjefframos) May 23, 2018

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and David Cross did not come off well here. Hand waving Jessica Walter’s tears and Tambor’s abuse. It’s enabling behaviour. Why is Bateman trying to sugarcoat it when she’s right there trying to speak of the gravity of the abuse. https://t.co/kJjaMU01Jb — abbie (@abbieidk) May 23, 2018