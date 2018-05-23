An intimate documentary following singer Stan Walker's health battles has won big at the 13th annual Doc Edge International Film Festival awards.

Stan, directed by Mitchell Hawkes for his production company Ruckus Media, won Best NZ Feature Documentary, Best NZ Editing and Best NZ Cinematography.

Hawkes also won Best NZ Director for Stan, as well as Best NZ Short Documentary for Born This Way: Awa's Story, following an 18-year-old's journey transitioning from male to female.

Kiwi director Zihan Chang won Best NZ Emerging Filmmaker for her film Searching for the Bone People, which follows a young French Literature scholar's journey to New Zealand in search of her hero, Kiwi writer Keri Hulme.

Internationally, the Best International Feature Documentary was awarded to Of Fathers and Sons, a portrait of the children of a radical Islamist family in Syria directed by filmmaker Talal Derki.

Best International Director was awarded to Hao Wu for People's Republic of Desire, a window into the pursuit of fame in modern China.

The Doc Edge International Film Festival takes place at Auckland's Q Theatre from May 23-June 4.