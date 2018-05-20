James Blunt has perfectly shut down a Twitter troll who asked him how he managed to score a coveted invite to the royal wedding.

Many royals fans took to Twitter to vent their confusion over why the singer was at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big event.

can someone please inform me how James Blunt got an invite to the Royal Wedding 😩 some boy pic.twitter.com/hoI6j1ukYA — Sez (@sarahpearson_) May 19, 2018

How the f did James Blunt wangle an invite to the royal wedding — Tilda Tierney (@TierneyTilda) May 19, 2018

So James Blunt scored a Royal Wedding invite? Is he still a thing in the UK? He only had the one hit here. I'd totally forgotten about him. Good for him! — TRACY RAMONE BELIEVES IN #ALLCAPS (@tracyramone) May 19, 2018

Blunt, who is known for his witty and self-deprecating humour on social media, gave a short, simple response to one user that shut down all the rest in one go.

In a now deleted tweet, one user wrote: "Who invited James Blunt to the royal wedding?"

Blunt's response was simple: "I'll give you two guesses."

I’ll give you two guesses. https://t.co/C7xm1C1ocD — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 19, 2018

Blunt is a friend of Prince Harry's after the pair served in the army together, he was also personally invited by the Prince to attend the Invictus Games.

Blunt attended the fairytale event with his wife Sofia Wellesley, who he married in 2014.