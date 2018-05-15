American Idol host Ryan Seacrest has been caught out making inappropriate comments to co-worker Katy Perry — apparently unaware that he was live on television.

The cringe-worthy moment happened in the most recent episode of the singing competition, as the show returned from break, reports news.com.au.

Seacrest seemed unaware that he was back on the air — so Perry tried to help him out.

"We're on," she whispered, but he took no notice — instead complimenting the Teenage Dream singer's mother.

"Your mum's pretty," he told her.

"My mum?!" Perry asked, clearly surprised by the apparent non-sequiter.

Then, with a smile and a wink to the camera — perhaps to make Seacrest realise they were live — Perry added: "Well, I hope the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

Painfully, Seacrest still appeared not to twig that he was being broadcast live on television.

"You are, too. But you're not a mum ... yet," he told her.

"Not yet," Perry said.

"You wanna talk about it?" Seacrest asked.

"Don't start," fellow judge Lionel Richie warned the host.

Eventually, all on screen clocked that they were live on the air — but the very strange exchange left many viewers creeped out:

katy perry literally had to tell ryan seacrest that the cameras were rolling and he continues to hit on her, asks if she’s a mom and says “you wanna talk about it??” after she says no. what’s going on i’m uncomfortable #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ichf6TWGoh — WE WANT AL4 || 31 171 (@WHAMCULT) May 14, 2018

I can’t believe Ryan Seacrest just insinuated that he wanted to impregnate Katy Perry on live television whilst under the impression they were on a commercial break omg wtf #AmericanIdol — nina (@povpaul) May 14, 2018

Seacrest was at the centre of a scandal earlier this year when stylist Suzie Hardy, who worked with the host on E! News, claimed he groped her and gave her a bear hug wearing only his underwear, among other accusations. Seacrest denied the allegations, describing them as "salacious."

The earlier audition episodes of this season of American Idol made headlines due to Perry's 'flirty' judging style — including kissing one young contestant who had confessed he had never kissed anyone before.