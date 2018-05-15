With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle less than a week away, it's a hard news story to get away from.

Unless you're Rihanna.

When an Access reporter brought up the upcoming nuptuals the artist and business mogul asked if it was "really coming up? Like soon or something?"

After being told that it was in a week, Rihanna replied: "Oh shoot! See, this is... See, I need to stay on the Internet more."

When asked if she would be attending, she said: "Why would you think I'm invited?"

When the reporter reminded her that she had met Prince Harry in 2016, Rihanna responded with: "Okay, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding? Am I coming to yours?"

The Access reporter joked that Rihanna would get an invite to her wedding, to which Rihanna replied: "Oh girl. Okay, well maybe I should feel a way then."

Rihanna met Prince Harry when he visited Barbados to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary of independence back in November 2016. It doesn't appear that they have stayed in touch.