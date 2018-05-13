The music legend that is Bob Dylan, is returning to New Zealand for two arena shows this August.

The singer/songwriter comes armed with a wealth of hits, with a catalogue of more than 50 albums from a career spanning an impressive six decades.

From Blowin' In The Wind to Knockin' on Heaven's Door, to The Times They Are A-Changin', Dylan hits have become classic staples in music and pop culture, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of our time.

During his time in the industry, the icon has sold more than 100 million records, scored 11 Grammy Awards, one Academy Award - Best Original Song for 'Things Have Changed' - and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the Songwriters' Halls of Fame.

He's also a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and a Nobel Prize winner in Literature.

It's been four years since his last visit, but Dylan will finally return to play Auckland's Spark Arena on August 26, and Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on August 28.

Tickets go on sale 9am, May 23 via Ticketmaster (Auckland) and Ticketek (Christchurch).