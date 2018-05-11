The family of missing Frightened Rabbits singer Scott Hutchison have been informed following the discovery of a man's body by the police. Formal identification has yet to take place.

The body was found on Thursday night at Port Edgar, in South Queensferry, near where the Scottish musician was last seen at the town's Dakota Hotel. Hutchison was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and was last seen on CCTV footage after visiting the hotel, the Daily Telegraph reports.

His family and friends became concerned after Hutchison posted tweets on Tuesday night, that read: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

Minutes later he added: "I'm away now. Thanks."

On Wednesday, his brother and band mate Grant shared a plea on Instagram, saying that Hutchison was "in a very fragile state".

The official Frightened Rabbits Twitter account backed up Grant's plea on Wednesday lunchtime:

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101). — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 9, 2018

Their concern has been widely shared by Frightened Rabbits fans on social media, who are waking up to the news of the discovered body this morning.

Only a few weeks ago, Hutchison released Dance Music, the debut record from a group he had formed with his brother Grant and other members of Scottish indie bands called Mastersystem. It had been receiving praise from critics and others in the music industry; Frank Turner recently called it "Absolute genius, one of the records of the year for sure."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.