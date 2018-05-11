Vaughan Smith is back for another episode of MediaScrap, examining the most colourful moments to play out across New Zealand TV screens.

This week, did a cast member on Design Junkies drop a C-bomb?

Meanwhile, the drama continues on Dancing With the Stars NZ, as Zac Franich tries to make some changes, Naz gets violent and the pressure gets the better of Samantha Hayes.

Elsewhere, the stars of First Dates NZ have some novel tactics to try win each other over - and some X-rated questions are thrown in the mix.

