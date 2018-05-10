Scott Hutchison, the lead singer and guitarist of Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, has gone missing, and family and friends are worried about his "fragile state".

Hutchison, 36, was last seen leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland, round 1am on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, he is currently believed to be in Edinburgh.

Police in Scotland has launched a search and ask anyone with information to get in touch.

On Twitter, the band said they are "worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now".

"He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now," the band members added.

Shortly before his disappearance, Hutchison posted two tweets that raise concerns about his wellbeing.

CCTV footage shows Scott at the Dakota Hotel in Scotland, where he visited before going missing.

Photo / Scotland Police

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.