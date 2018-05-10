When Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, she looked a little nuts.

Thanks to a hectic fake tan and some overzealous bronzing, her natural olive skin had given way to a full-blown Tahitian princess situation.

Her make-up artist was Hung Vanngo, a favourite of many celebrities and global ambassador for Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kiehl's skincare, news.com.au reports.

He's famous for dewy, glowy, most-beautiful-version-of-you make-up. He's made up everyone from Gisele Bündchen to Kendall Jenner.

But many of his 900,000 Instagram followers were not a fan of this bronzy look he did on Selena.

"I love you Hung but ... this make-up didn't suit her very well. A bold lip would have been perfect," one person commented.

"Being tan does not suit her," another person wrote.

Others were more blunt about it.

"She looks awful," read one comment. "This is probably the worst make-up look I've ever seen," said another.

"Whoever gave Selena Gomez that spray tan tonight is holding a secret grudge against her," one user wrote, with another writing, "Why is Selena Gomez looking like Ross when he got a spray tan?"

According Hung Vanngo's Instagram, Selena wore Kiehl's skincare and Marc Jacobs make-up to the Met Gala.

Photo / Getty Images

It was Marc Jacobs Beauty's "Shameless Foundation" and the "O!Mega Bronzer" in the shade "Tantric" that was responsible for her hot mess of a look. No word yet on who did the hectic fake tan.

On Wednesday, Selena responded to the criticism with a hilarious post on Instagram.

"Me when I saw my picture from Met," she captioned a video of herself running away.

A source told People magazine that the 25-year-old felt she needed to respond to the thousands of comments she received on social media.

"In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person," the source said.

"She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it."

Look we've all made terrible beauty mistakes. We were just lucky enough not to have it happen at one of the world's most closely-watched fashion events.

Thinking of you, Selena, in this time of great need.