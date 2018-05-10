Jodi Barnett has had a successful operation to treat two brain lesions and is now recovering.

Radio host Simon Barnett announced he was taking time off just over a week ago, following his wife's "horrendous" incident, which resulted in two brain lesions.

He has been on extended leave from his breakfast show on More FM since April 29.

Jodi has now had surgery and is in recovery.

"Simon let us know on Friday evening that it [the operation] was a complete success, that it went as well as it could have gone," the show's producer Samantha Baxter told listeners.

"There are still further tests to be done to figure out where to go from here, but so far it was gone really well."

Baxter added that the team was "relieved" with the news.

"It has been pretty hard to be on-air laughing and talking about stuff when we know our best friend is in a really tough spot."

Simon and Jodi have been married for more than 25 years and have four children together, Sammy, Sophie, Bella, and Lily.

"She is utterly and completely my soulmate," he told Woman's Day in 2015, shortly after winning Dancing With the Stars.

"We don't feel complete unless we are together."

Barnett is set to join Newstalk ZB early next year.